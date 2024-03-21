Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $140.71 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $140.71 or 0.00211813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $59.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,431.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00635479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00129305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00045534 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00121118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,413,152 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

