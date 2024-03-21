Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.29. 277,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,470. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.83. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

