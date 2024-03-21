The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $421.00 to $424.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $412.30 and last traded at $411.49. 1,348,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,309,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.87.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

