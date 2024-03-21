Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.61. Approximately 11,240,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,396,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.