Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 193 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $70,816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.00. 154,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

