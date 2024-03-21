Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.96. 425,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,930. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

