Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 49.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LEN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 626,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,261. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $167.49.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

