Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 200,502 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.90.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

CHRD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.14. 126,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.10 and a one year high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

