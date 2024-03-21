5,692 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after buying an additional 775,136 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,416. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 341,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,004. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

