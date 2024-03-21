Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 122 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,853. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.02. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

