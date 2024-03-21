West Coast Financial LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.