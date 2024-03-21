Heroes of Mavia Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55.46 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00009977 BTC on exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $198.64 million and approximately $55.46 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 6.38750261 USD and is up 21.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $57,604,252.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

