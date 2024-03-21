Flare Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Flare has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $15.67 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,711,805,939 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,711,806,740.56722 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0329657 USD and is up 12.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $17,011,013.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

