SPACE ID Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $593.45 million and $863.52 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,731,152 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 485,731,152.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 1.49725944 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $346,658,114.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

