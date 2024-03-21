Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $442,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. 1,514,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,928. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

