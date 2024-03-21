Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Frontdoor by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 142,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,414. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.