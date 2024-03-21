4,366 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,390. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 108.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

