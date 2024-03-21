Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $252,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $625,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,547 shares of company stock worth $7,555,351 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 77,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,110. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

