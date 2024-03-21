Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,920 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,407. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

