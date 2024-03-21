Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 106,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 213.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,682 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 61.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LGIH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,524. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

