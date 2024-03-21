Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after acquiring an additional 164,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

NVT traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 440,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

