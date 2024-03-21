Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,191,000 after buying an additional 127,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,220,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares during the period.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.1 %

DOOR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.43. 109,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $131.93.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.