Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.8 %

OLED traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.24. 66,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.65. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

