Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 338,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,004 shares of company stock worth $2,583,970. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

