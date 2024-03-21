ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 913,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ING traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 1,683,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

