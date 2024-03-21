Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) COO Sells 10,956 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Wiese sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $17,858.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Wiese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Christopher Wiese sold 3,044 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,870.40.

NYSE NRGV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,196. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

