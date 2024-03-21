West Coast Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

