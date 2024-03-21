Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 928 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.0 %

WST stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $394.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,381. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.