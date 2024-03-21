Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.5 %

PNC stock opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.