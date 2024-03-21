Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $159.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

