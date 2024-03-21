Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 2,009 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.38.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $380.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.93 and a 200 day moving average of $339.67. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $253.03 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.