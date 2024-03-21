3,151 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.