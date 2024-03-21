Joseph Scott Pruitt Sells 5,922 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.74. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

