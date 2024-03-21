Electroneum Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $112.82 million and $1.36 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003404 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,049,955 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

