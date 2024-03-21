ether.fi (ETHFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $434.35 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One ether.fi token can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00005682 BTC on popular exchanges. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $434.35 million and $617.35 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ether.fi has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 4.0667332 USD and is up 36.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $702,162,334.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

