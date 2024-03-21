PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0011

PotCoin (POT) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $300.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 110.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00130306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009222 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

