Request Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $131.18 million and $3.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,268.58 or 0.99858488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010497 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00156196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13127077 USD and is up 11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $3,905,940.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.