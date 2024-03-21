Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.49 and last traded at $127.49. 2,050,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,103,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $358.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.