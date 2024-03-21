Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.59. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

