OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,870,523. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

