Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $171.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of BNTX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,804. BioNTech has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $136.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

