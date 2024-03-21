Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $231.99. 49,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,830. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.13. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $180.54 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

