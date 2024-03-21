Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 138,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,440. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

