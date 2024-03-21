Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 309,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $106.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

