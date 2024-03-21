ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Reduced by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $26.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $997.44. 512,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,907. The stock has a market cap of $393.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $893.06 and a 200-day moving average of $738.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

