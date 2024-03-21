1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 178,762 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,762 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

