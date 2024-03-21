David Michael Granger Sells 32,144 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83.

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.77. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The firm has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3185638 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.36.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

