i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Director John Seaman Sells 28,000 Shares

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$55,916.00.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TSE IAU traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.89. 203,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,057. i-80 Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$591.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About i-80 Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.