1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,157 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
