1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $555,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.27. 622,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

